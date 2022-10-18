Russian court rejects Navalny's 2nd prison sentence appeal

The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison.

Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny the charge. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation that the West has called politically motivated.