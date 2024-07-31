Russian couple in Slovenia is sentenced to 19 months in prison for spying, released on time served

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Russian couple on Wednesday was sentenced in the Slovenian capital to 19 months in prison each, after pleading guilty to spying charges. The husband and wife were released on time served and were ordered to leave the country.

The Ljubljana court sentenced them for espionage and using fake documents to register their firms. The couple was also banned from returning to Slovenia for five years.

The two — who posed as Argentine citizens — settled in Slovenia in 2017. The husband, who used the name Ludwig Gisch, ran a startup IT company. The wife, who had fake documents in the name of Maria Rosa Mayer Muños, had an online art gallery. Their actual names are Artem Viktorovich Dultsev and Anna Valerevna Dultseva, according to media reports.