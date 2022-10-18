ajc logo
X

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

National & World News
47 minutes ago
After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has run into difficulty on Earth

MOSCOW (AP) — After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission.

Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn't see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center who was crossing the road in the dark late Monday.

It said in a statement Tuesday that Artemyev immediately provided first aid assistance to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalized with several fractures. Roscosmos emphasized that Artemyev was sober and immediately called police and an ambulance.

On Sept. 29, the 51-year-old Artemyev returned from his third mission to the International Space Station, which brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
15h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Breman Museum

Former ‘Late Show’ saxman Eddie Barbash comes home
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Macauley Investments

Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christophe Ena

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
10m ago
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
12m ago
More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help
16m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top