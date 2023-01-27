X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russian coronavirus-denying ex-monk sentenced to 7 years

National & World News
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
A coronavirus-denying former Russian Orthodox monk has been given a seven-year sentence on charges of inciting hatred

MOSCOW (AP) — A former Russian Orthodox monk, who denied that the coronavirus existed and defied the Kremlin, was handed a seven-year prison sentence Friday.

Nikolai Romanov, 67, who was known as Father Sergiy until his excommunication by the Russian Orthodox Church, urged his followers to disobey the Russian government's lockdown measures and spread conspiracy theories about a global plot to control the masses.

A court in Moscow convicted him of inciting hatred. His lawyer immediately announced plans to appeal.

Romanov served as a police officer during Soviet times, but after quitting the ranks was convicted of murder, robbery and assault and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He became a monk after his release.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, he denied its existence and denounced government efforts to stem the pandemic as “Satan’s electronic camp.” He spread long-debunked conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and described the vaccines developed against the virus as part of a global plot to control the masses via microchips.

The monk chastised President Vladimir Putin as a “traitor to the Motherland” who was serving a Satanic “world government,” and denounced the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and other top clerics as “heretics” who must be “thrown out.”

Romanov urged followers to disobey the government’s lockdown measures and holed up at a monastery near Yekaterinburg that he founded. He had dozens of burly military veterans enforce his rules while the prioress and several nuns left.

The Russian Orthodox Church stripped Romanov of his abbot’s rank for breaking monastic rules and later excommunicated him, but he rejected the rulings. Facing stiff resistance by hundreds of his supporters, church officials and local authorities hesitated for months until finally moving to evict Romanov and detain him.

Romanov has been in custody since his arrest in December 2020. In November 2021, he was given a 3½-year sentence after being convicted of inciting suicidal actions through sermons in which he urged believers to “die for Russia,” and breaching freedom of conscience, accusations he denied. The seven-year sentence will run concurrently with the previous sentence.

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency 49m ago

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest
15h ago

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

What a new COVID vaccine strategy means for Georgians
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
13h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hassan Ammar

Watchdog blames Syria's air force for deadly chlorine attack
10m ago
Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come
11m ago
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting
17m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top