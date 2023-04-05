Russia invites children's official sought by ICC to brief UN

It found that the open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia was well underway. Ukrainian officials claimed at the time that nearly 8,000 children had been deported to Russia, but the exact number was difficult to determine.

When it announced the warrants on March 17, the ICC alleged that Putin and Lvova-Belova were responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine into Russia.

Their chances of facing a trial are remote as Moscow does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time called the ICC action “legally void” and “outrageous and unacceptable.”

Other speakers expected to address the informal Security Council meeting are the adviser on humanitarian programs in Lvova-Belova’s office and the commissioners for human rights and children’s rights in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which is partly Russian occupied.

Russia’s U.N. Mission said Wednesday’s meeting is aimed at providing “objective information” about children in conflict areas in eastern Donbas, which includes Donetsk, and Russian measures to evacuate them from danger.

The mission claimed Western media and some delegations misrepresented the evacuations as “abduction,” “forced displacement,” and “adoption” and said Russia was attempting to destroy their Ukrainian identify. “Such a position is not only baseless and illogical, it is also inhumane as it virtually calls for leaving orphaned or uncared-for children in the midst of hostilities,” the mission's statement said.

Poland’s U.N. Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski, whose country is a close ally of Ukraine, told reporters that having Lvova-Belova brief the council “is not appropriate.”

“We have to treat seriously the ICC’s arrest warrants,” he said. “So, it’s surely not the person to describe the atrocities and horrors of the children being kidnapped and brought by force to Russia.”

