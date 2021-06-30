ajc logo
Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

In this image taken from video provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a Soyuz rocket with the Progress MS-17 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The uncrewed Russian cargo ship has blasted off on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)
In this image taken from video provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a Soyuz rocket with the Progress MS-17 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The uncrewed Russian cargo ship has blasted off on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

21 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (2327 GMT Tuesday).

It's scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.

The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

