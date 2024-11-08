Russian authorities seek a 6-year prison term for pediatrician accused of criticizing war in Ukraine

Russian authorities are seeking a six-year prison term for a pediatrician accused of criticizing the war in Ukraine in front of one of her patients and his mother, Russian independent news site Mediazona reported on Friday.

The case against Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova, 68, is one of hundreds launched against Russians after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and ordinary people.

Buyanova was arrested in February. The mother of one of her patients reported her to the authorities, alleging that the pediatrician told her son that his father, a Russian soldier killed in Ukraine, was a legitimate target for Kyiv's troops, and blamed Russia for the war.