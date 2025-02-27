Nation & World News
Russian and US diplomats discuss normalizing embassy operations at Istanbul talks

Journalists work outside U.S. Consul General residence where Russian and U.S. diplomats are met to discuss operation of embassies, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

By MEHMET GUZEL – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and U.S. diplomats held talks in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss normalizing the operation of their respective embassies after years expelling each others' diplomats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks in Istanbul followed an understanding reached during President Donald Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between top Russian and U.S. diplomats and other senior officials in Saudi Arabia.

Last week's U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh marked an extraordinary shift in Washington's foreign policy under Trump and a clear departure from U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.

In Riyadh, Moscow and Washington agreed to start working toward ending the war and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. That includes restoring staffing at embassies, which in recent years were hit hard by mutual expulsions of large numbers of diplomats, closures of offices, and other restrictions.

A U.S. Embassy official in Ankara confirmed that Thursday’s talks in Istanbul would deal with issues affecting the operation of respective diplomatic missions.

Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said Thursday during a visit to Turkey that U.S.-Russia talks should help restore the “full-fledged work of our diplomatic missions.”

“I'm sure that the agreements will be reached and we will return to civilized communication, which was disrupted by the previous administration,” she said in Ankara, according to Russian news agencies.

Prior to Trump’s second administration, ties between Moscow and Washington plummeted to their lowest levels since the Cold War after Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and invaded Ukraine in 2022.

No Ukrainian officials were present at last week’s talks. The Kremlin insisted that the meeting was about restoring relations and dialogue with the United States, something it said would pave the way for eventual peace talks.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Thursday's talks in Istanbul would focus on “the systemic problems that have accumulated as a result of the unlawful activities of the previous (U.S.) administration to create artificial obstacles for the work of the Russian embassy, ​​to which we, naturally, reciprocated and also created uncomfortable conditions for the work of the American embassy in Moscow.”

Lavrov added that based on the outcome of the meeting, “it will be clear how quickly and effectively we can move forward.”

Associated Press writer Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.

