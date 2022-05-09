ajc logo
X

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

National & World News
23 minutes ago
Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters threw red paint on the Russian ambassador on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers, where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him.

Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying their flowers at the cemetery.

The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war. Other men in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UK official to press N Ireland leaders to form government
6m ago
White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor
13m ago
Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel
16m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top