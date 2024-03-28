BreakingNews
LIVE: Fulton judge hears arguments to dismiss Trump election interference case
Nation & World News

Russia vetoes UN resolution, abolishing monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea by UN experts

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution, effectively abolishing the monitoring of U.N. sanctions against North Korea by a panel of U.N. experts
37 minutes ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution on Thursday, effectively abolishing the monitoring of U.N. sanctions against North Korea by a panel of U.N. experts.

The Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States would have extended the mandate of the panel for a year, but Russia’s veto will halt its operations.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13 in favor, Russia against and China abstaining.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council before the vote that Western nations are trying to “strangle” North Korea and sanctions have proven “irrelevant” and “detached from reality” in reining in its nuclear program.

The resolution does not alter the sanctions, which remain in force.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Fulton judge hears arguments to dismiss Trump election interference case

Credit: AP

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC high school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
2h ago
The Latest
Two people die after falling into the Atlantic along Spain’s north coast during high wind...
8m ago
What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse
8m ago
Federal EV charging stations are key to Biden's climate agenda, yet only 4 states have...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?