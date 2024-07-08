Russia uses hypersonic missiles in an attack on Kyiv. Fires break out in some city districts

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city’s streets.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least three people were injured and that official assessments of the attack's consequences were still being carried out. Ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district, he said, adding that a children's medical facility was hit.

The attack came on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance's unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

