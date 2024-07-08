Nation & World News

Russia uses hypersonic missiles in an attack on Kyiv. Fires break out in some city districts

Russian forces have launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv
Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)
By HANNA ARGIROVA and ILLIA NOVIKOV – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday, Ukraine’s air force said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv.

The daylight attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the air force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv, starting fires. Thick plumes of smoke rose from several Kyiv neighborhoods.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city’s streets.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least three people were injured and that official assessments of the attack's consequences were still being carried out. Ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district, he said, adding that a children's medical facility was hit.

The attack came on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance's unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack, Monday, July 8, 2024. Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday, Ukraine's air force said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)

