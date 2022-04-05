Russia urged to stop using land mines in its war in Ukraine

“So please, Russians, please stop using it, because many of the people that are victims of land mines have nothing to do with what’s happening between Ukraine and Russia,” Arango Olmos said.

Prince Mired of Jordan, the special envoy trying to make the land-mine convention universal, said about 80% of the world's nations are parties to the convention. He said 33 countries have not joined, among them some that may collectively hold tens of millions of anti-personnel mines in military warehouses and unfortunately have buried millions more in the ground.

Some countries that are not parties have “the power to significantly turn the tide and eliminate this horrendous weapon such as China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the United States,” he said. “A coordinated and concerted effort is needed at the highest level in order to achieve further accessions. This will not be easy, but it’s possible.”