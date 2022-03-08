Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US officials say

The testimony, in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, amounted to the first public disclosure by the nation’s most senior intelligence officials about how the 2-week-old war is proceeding, offering their insight into the thinking of Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue their march through Ukraine.

The officials made clear their assessment that Russia's assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders and that it was unclear if Putin planned a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that.