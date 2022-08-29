ajc logo
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Troops disembark from a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Troops disembark from a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
The Russian military says it will launch sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close defense ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held Sept. 1-7 in various locations in Russia's Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops, over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and will engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The ministry said that units of Russian Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.

While first announcing the exercise last month, the Russian military emphasized that it's part of planned combat training that is continuing despite Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. It hasn’t disclosed the number of troops engaged in what the Kremlin calls the “special military operation” there.

The ministry noted that as part of the maneuvers, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan will “practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas.”

The drills reflect increasing defense ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. China has pointedly refused to criticize Russia’s action, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has blasted punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the U.S. that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between U.S. support for Ukraine and Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, charging that both were part of alleged American efforts to foment global instability.

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as both Moscow and Beijing face increasing tensions with the West.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Chinese military helicopter gunships fire rockets during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

