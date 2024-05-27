Russia to build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks on Monday and signed a number of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral relations, including one that envisions Moscow building a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country.

Mirziyoyev hailed the project as “vital” in a statement relayed through his press service after the talks, noting that Uzbekistan has “its own large reserves of uranium.” Putin, in turn, vowed to “do everything in order to work effectively on Uzbekistan's (nuclear energy) market.”

If the agreement is implemented, the plant will become the first in Central Asia, further increasing Russia's influence in the region.