Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes

Zelenskyy tweeted Tuesday that nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, causing "massive blackouts" nationwide.

Later Tuesday, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that switching off appliances and doing other things to save power during hours of peak consumption help “the entire country.”

He thanked Ukrainian soldiers who shot down missiles and Iranian-made drones that were targeted at energy facilities.

Western nations have promised more air-defense systems to help Ukraine counter the aerial assault. A newly arrived German-supplied system has been deployed and is performing well against the Russian strikes, Zelenskyy said.

