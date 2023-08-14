BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY: Fulton DA expected to begin presenting Trump case

Russia targets Ukrainian city of Odesa again but Kyiv says it shot down all the missiles and drones

Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa

1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said Monday, though the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles.

Falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized, Kiper said.

The Kremlin's forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine's crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.

The stepped-up barrage followed Moscow's decision to break off a landmark agreement that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and help reduce the threat of hunger.

Following that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the ship was heading north to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail. Russian forces fired shots from automatic small arms to force it to stop, the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported Monday that at least eight civilians were killed and 23 others were wounded in Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

