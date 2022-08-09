ajc logo
X

Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite

National & World News
53 minutes ago
A Russian rocket has successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit.

The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (0552 GMT) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit. It's named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.

Iran has said the satellite fitted with high-resolution camera will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain fully under its control.

Tehran said no other country will have access to information it gathers and it would be used for civilian purposes only, but there have been allegations that Russia may use it for surveillance of Ukraine amid its military action there.

If it operates successfully, the satellite would give Iran the ability to monitor its archenemy Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

Iranian state television aired footage of the launch live, noting that the country’s telecommunications minister attended the liftoff in Kazakhstan.

Citing Iran’s civilian space agency, state television said the satellite would provide high-resolution surveillance images with a one-meter-per-pixel definition. Western civilian satellites offer around half-a-meter per pixel, while U.S. spy satellites are believed to have even-greater definition.

Iran has both a civilian and military space program, which the U.S. fears could be used to advance its ballistic missile program. However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed satellite launches over recent years.

Editors' Picks
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints15h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
16h ago
Travis and Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery case
6h ago
404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason
8h ago
404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason
8h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s third preseason practice
3h ago
The Latest
Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn
19m ago
Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas
34m ago
Judge hits No. 44, Yankees beat Mariners 9-4 to stop skid
35m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
21h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top