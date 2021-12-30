Russia sets another monthly record for virus-linked death

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the state coronavirus task force, said Thursday that Russia’s overall mortality grew by 17% in November over year, a growth she said was due to COVID-19.

Russia on Friday reported 21,073 new cases and 926 deaths. The coronavirus task force has reported a total of nearly 10.5 million confirmed infections and 307,948 deaths in the pandemic — the number more than twice lower than that reported by the state statistics agency.

Russian officials have ascribed the differences in reporting death tallies to the fact that the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses broader criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Russia's population shrank by about 945,100 in January-November and the decline could top 1 million this year.

