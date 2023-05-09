X

Russia, set for WWII tributes, rains missiles on Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Russia has unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine, hours before the start of Moscow’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II amid tight security measures

Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before the start of Moscow's annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, which this year is taking place amid tight security measures.

The Kremlin's forces launched 25 missiles overnight in a wave of attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that air defense had successfully destroyed 23 of them.

In a Telegram post, the air force said eight Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from carriers in the Black Sea toward the east and 17 from strategic aircraft.

The barrage comes as Moscow and other Russian cities are preparing to host military parades and other festivities marking Victory Day, Russia's biggest secular holiday that this year has been significantly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

At least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades — the staple of celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years. The Immortal Regiment processions, in which crowds take to the streets holding portraits of relatives who died or served in World War II — another pillar of the holiday — have also been canceled in multiple cities.

Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns.” Some speculated, however, that the reason behind canceling Immortal Regiment marches was the fact that Russians might bring portraits of relatives who died in Ukraine to those processions, illustrating the scale of Russia's losses in the drawn-out conflict.

Moscow is expected to project a show of force during its flagship parade on Red Square, with top-notch military equipment rumbling through it and leaders of ex-Soviet nations standing beside President Vladimir Putin.

Initially, only one of them — Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov — was expected to attend, but at the last minute on Monday officials confirmed that leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were heading to Moscow as well.

The pared-down celebrations come after ambiguous official reports last week that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down. The Kremlin billed it as an attempt at Putin's life; Ukraine denied involvement.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper 12h ago

Political divide over guns holds in Georgia following mass shootings
11h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth grapples with unknowns of $2B arena and entertainment district
10h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
13h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
13h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3 senior militants, 10 others
32m ago
EU, Ukraine together on Europe Day, but Kyiv remains outside
40m ago
In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer
50m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
18h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top