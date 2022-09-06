Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

The EU has cut its imports from Russia by 35% since the war began, with Russian coal now banned in the 27-nation bloc and a halt to oil sales due to take effect at the end of the year.

Russia itself has sharply cut flows of natural gas to the EU, indicating this week that they would not resume unless Western sanctions are lifted.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said Monday that his country doesn't expect gas imports from Russia to resume anymore.

Meanwhile, India and China imported significantly more coal and crude oil from Russia in July and August than in February and March, the group said.