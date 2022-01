Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan handed over the response to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

The U.S. hasn’t made its response public, but already has warned that Russia’s top demands are unacceptable.

Moscow has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit the country and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. Some of these, like the membership pledge, are nonstarters for the U.S. and its allies, creating a seemingly intractable stalemate that many fear can only end in a war.

Russia has warned it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its demands.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine, but the U.S. and NATO are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers.

As part of the drills, motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games.

Speaking to lawmakers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving the U.S. reply.

"If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said.

But he indicated Russia wouldn't wait forever. “We won’t allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions,” he said.

He mocked fears of an imminent invasion, saying that “our Western colleagues have driven themselves up into a militarist frenzy,” adding sardonically that “the Ukrainian elite itself has grown a bit scared by the Western scare.”

Asked by lawmakers if Russia could expand military cooperation with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of its retaliatory measures, Lavrov responded that Moscow has close ties with those countries in the Western Hemisphere and is seeking to deepen them. He noted Putin spoke by phone with the three nations' leaders last week and they agreed to “consider ways of further deepening our strategic cooperation.”

Earlier this month, Lavrov’s deputy pointedly refused to rule out the deployment of Russian military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if Moscow’s security demands aren’t met.

The countries' defense ministries were planning more contacts to bolster military cooperation, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov told the Interfax news agency.

NATO said this week it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe. Western nations have also sent planeloads of weapons to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses.

Amid the escalating tensions, Ukrainian officials have sought to calm nerves.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that while the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine poses a threat, “their number is now insufficient for a large-scale offensive.”

“They are still missing some key military elements and systems to mount a big, full-scale offensive,” Kuleba told reporters.

As others have pointed out, he noted that causing alarm could be an end in itself. Russia, he said, hopes to destabilize Ukraine by “spreading panic, raising pressure on Ukraine’s financial system and launching cyberattacks.”

“President Putin would be happy to see that plan succeed so that he doesn’t even need to turn to military force to put Ukraine in a vulnerable position,” he said.

His comments were latest from Ukrainian officials seeking to reassure their citizens. Speaking late Tuesday in speech to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "strong enough to keep everything under control and derail any attempts at destabilization.”

Amid the tensions, the U.S., Britain, Australia, Germany and Canada have moved to withdraw some of their diplomats and dependents from Kyiv, a move that Zelenskyy sought to play down Tuesday as part of a “complex diplomatic game.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urged all U.S. citizens visiting Ukraine to consider leaving the country now, pointing out that the security situation "continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice.”

Several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, but another attempt was going forward Wednesday.

Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany were in Paris to discuss ways to revive a stalled peace agreement for eastern Ukraine.

In 2014, following the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expects a “good frank” talk at the Paris meeting.

Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to retake the areas controlled by the rebels — something Kyiv denies. On Wednesday, Lavrov again alleged the West is encouraging Ukraine to launch an offensive and rejected talk about an imminent Russian invasion as “hysterics.”

Andrei Turchak, head of the Kremlin's main political party, United Russia, suggested that Moscow respond to the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine by sending munitions to the rebels. Since the start of the conflict, Russia has been accused of sending troops and weapons to the separatists, something it has denied.

The U.S. and its allies also have threatened harsh sanctions if Moscow sends its troops into Ukraine, but they have given few details.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin "continues to build forces along Ukraine's border," and an attack "would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world." He warned that there would be serious economic consequences for Putin, including personal sanctions, in the event of an invasion.

Asked to comment on Biden's statement, Peskov pointed out that Putin and other top officials don't have assets in the West but reaffirmed that such U.S. sanctions would be “politically destructive” for bilateral ties.

Britain also promised sanctions, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has urged European nations to do more to support Ukraine. The U.K. has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, though it has ruled out sending combat troops.

“We’ll be legislating to toughen up our sanctions regime and make sure we are fully able to hit both individuals and companies and banks in Russia in the event of an incursion,” she told the BBC. “What’s important is that all of our allies do the same.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed at a meeting with her Dutch counterpart in Berlin that the European Union’s goal “is and remains the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Any further aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have serious consequences. Politically, strategically, and equally economically and financially,” Baerbock said.

___

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the United States to the demands. Those answers are expected this week — even though the U.S. and its allies have already made clear they will reject the top Russian demands. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the United States to the demands. Those answers are expected this week — even though the U.S. and its allies have already made clear they will reject the top Russian demands. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, A Russian fires a mortar as he attends a military exercising at a training ground in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, A Russian fires a mortar as he attends a military exercising at a training ground in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, a Russian soldier attends a military exercising at the Golovenki training ground in the Moscow region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Alexei Ivanov Credit: Alexei Ivanov Caption In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, a Russian soldier attends a military exercising at the Golovenki training ground in the Moscow region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Alexei Ivanov Credit: Alexei Ivanov

Caption In this photo provided by Vayar Military Agency on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Belarusian military vehicles gather preparing to attend Belarusian and Russian joint military drills in Belarus. Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. (Vayar Military Agency Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Vayar Military Agency on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Belarusian military vehicles gather preparing to attend Belarusian and Russian joint military drills in Belarus. Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country's far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. (Vayar Military Agency Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. Since 2014, the U.S. has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance.(Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Zachary Kline, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, palletizes ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. Since 2014, the U.S. has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance.(Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Mauricio Campino Credit: Mauricio Campino

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, The Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen sails off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen sails off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited