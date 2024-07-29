Russia says it stopped a drone barrage on its soil while it pushes for a breakthrough in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian air defenses thwarted a nighttime barrage of 39 Ukrainian drones over five of the country’s regions, Russian authorities said Monday, while Kyiv officials said the Kremlin’s forces made a new push to overwhelm battlefield defenses on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the drones were “intercepted and destroyed” in regions bordering Ukraine as well as in the Leningrad region roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A power plant, a bridge and a power line were damaged by drone debris, it said.

Ukraine has employed high technology in its campaign of increasingly ambitious drone strikes deep inside Russia that target critical infrastructure in an attempt to make the war that is now in its third year more costly for Moscow and hinder its war machine.