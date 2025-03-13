Russia says it has retaken Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday it has taken over Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region that has been overrun by Ukrainian forces since the surprise cross border offensive in August 2024.
The announcement comes as Russian troops are close to driving out Ukrainian troops from their last foothold in the Kursk region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited military headquarters in the region Wednesday and spoke to military commanders there.
