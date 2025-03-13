Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia says it has retaken Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced it has taken over Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region that has been overrun by Ukrainian forces since the surprise cross border offensive in August 2024
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday it has taken over Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region that has been overrun by Ukrainian forces since the surprise cross border offensive in August 2024.

The announcement comes as Russian troops are close to driving out Ukrainian troops from their last foothold in the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited military headquarters in the region Wednesday and spoke to military commanders there.

FILE - The gas pumping station is viewed at Sudzhe, Russia, Jan. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Ethiopians holding national flags protest against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs and against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party of Tigray's fugitive leaders, at a rally organized by the city administration in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

