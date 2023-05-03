X

Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled thatday.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA via AP

The Jolt: Georgia megadonor tells Trump attorney election was clean 1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp to sign bill to give insurance chief more review of auto rates
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
18h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
18h ago

Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed at Union City apartment
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 1 after prisoner's death
11m ago
Germany, Italy clamp down on Italian mob with raids, arrests
16m ago
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
20m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
16h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top