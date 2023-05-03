Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled thatday.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP