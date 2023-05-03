Russia says it foiled an alleged attack on Kremlin, Putin

Ukraine’s presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, argued that it would not make sense to target the Kremlin during Russia's war on his country.

“We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not solve any military problems. Absolutely. And this is extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures," Podolyak said.

"And most importantly, it would allow Russia to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities. Why do we need this?” he added.

The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence to back up its account, including the allegation of an assassination attempt as Russia prepares to observe its annual Victory Day on Tuesday.

“We consider these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of Russia, carried out on the eve of the Victory Day, the parade on May 9, where foreign dignitaries are expected,” the Kremlin's statement read.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the statement said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and worked Wednesday from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged. Peskov said the Victory Day parade would take place as scheduled.

Shortly before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for drones launched by authorities.

Sobyanin didn't cite a reason for the ban, saying only that it would prevent “illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement.”

A lawmaker who represents Crimea in Moscow, Mikhail Sheremet, told Russian state media that the Kremlin should order a missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s residence in Kyiv in retaliation for Wednesday's alleged incident.

