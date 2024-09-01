Nation & World News

Russia says it downed over 150 drones, in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks of the war

The Russian Ministry of Defense says air defenses intercepted and destroyed 158 drones overnight into Sunday, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region
Updated 43 minutes ago

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region, the defense ministry said Sunday.

Forty-six of the drones were over the Kursk region, where Ukraine has sent its forces in recent weeks in the largest incursion onto Russian soil since World War II. A further were 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, and 14 over the Belgorod region — all of which border Ukraine.

Drones were also shot down deeper into Russia, including one each in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and the Ivanovo region, northeast of the Russian capital.

Ukrainian drone strikes have brought the fight far from the front line into the heart of Russia. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals to slow down the Kremlin’s assault.

In Ukraine, eight drones were shot down out of 11 launched by Russia, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Five people were wounded in shelling in the country's northeastern Kharkiv region, local officials said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president's home city as it mourns deaths in an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian missiles and drones strike across Ukraine, killing at least 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

7 killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine's east
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Member of British journalist team dies after Russian missile hits hotel in eastern...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel's prime minister says anyone who murders hostages doesn't want a cease-fire deal12m ago
Two-time medalist U.S. goalball player supports her Paralympian fiance—from the stands41m ago
Two-time medalist U.S. goalball player supports her Paralympian fiance—from the stands41m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?