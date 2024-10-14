Russia says it captured a southern Ukraine village in a push before winter comes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Monday it has captured the village of Levadne in southern Ukraine as it probes for weaknesses along the war 's roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, including in eastern areas which currently are the main focus of Moscow's military effort before winter arrives.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, reported no nighttime Shahed drone attacks on the country for the first time in about six weeks, after saying five days ago it struck a Shahed storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar region where some 400 drones reportedly were being kept.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said Russian troops took Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Levadne was seized by the Russians early during the war but was recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counteroffensive in the summer of 2023.