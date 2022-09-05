ajc logo
X

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Penn, Stiller

This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)

National & World News
Updated 7 hours ago
Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Clemson pledges to not be fooled again by Georgia Tech defense11h ago
Georgia safety Christopher Smith named SEC defensive player of week
2h ago
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
4h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
5h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
5h ago
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
4h ago
The Latest
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd
23m ago
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
23m ago
Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day battleground trips
27m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (12) makes a catch under pressure from Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) during the first football practice of the season at Rose Bowl Field in Atlanta on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top