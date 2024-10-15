Russia releases man whose daughter's drawing opposed Ukraine fighting

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man convicted of discrediting the military after his daughter made a drawing criticizing Russia's military actions in Ukraine was released from prison after serving 22 months, a group that monitors political detentions said Tuesday.

Alexei Moskalyov was convicted in March 2023 on the basis of posts that he made on a social media site. The post came to authorities' attention after his daughter, then age 13, made a drawing in school opposing the military operation.

Moskalyov was sentenced to two years in prison, but he fled. He was arrested in Belarus a day later and extradited to Russia. A court later reduced his sentence to a year and 10 months.