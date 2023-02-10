X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russia puts Prague-based, anti-war activist on wanted list

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Russia has put Alexandra Garmazhapova, the founder of the anti-war group Free Buryatia Foundation, on its federal most-wanted list

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia on Friday put the founder of an anti-war group that helps Russian conscripts break their military contracts and return to Russia on its federal most-wanted list.

Alexandra Garmazhapova, founder of the Free Buryatia Foundation, lives in the Czech capital, Prague, and would face arrest if she returned to Russia.

In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs did not cite any specific charge for putting Garmazhova on the list. But the activist said the case may have been filed against her under Russia’s law banning the spread of “fake” information about the Russian army.

The Free Buryatia Foundation has reported on the draft in the Buryatia region in eastern Siberia and helps conscripts from the region terminate military contracts and return from the war in Ukraine.

The foundation’s website was blocked in Russia in summer 2022, shortly after it reported that 150 Buryat servicemen had returned from Ukraine, having refused to fight and canceled their contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Garmazhapova wasadded to Russia’s list of “foreign agents” in the fall, a hostile label for people and organizations the government deems to be engaging in political activity with foreign support or under foreign influence.

Activists from predominantly Buddhist Buryatia and other Russian regions have alleged that the country’s ethnic minorities have been disproportionately singled out by Moscow’s mobilization efforts.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
3h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia announces cut to oil output over Western price caps
5m ago
Japan's earthquake recovery offers hard lessons for Turkey
10m ago
Wall Street dips, stocks head for worst week since December
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
16h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top