Nation & World News

Russia prosecutors seek 3 1/4-year jail term for French citizen accused of collecting military data

Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to deliver a prison sentence of three years and three months to a French citizen arrested on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues
French citizen Laurent Vinatier is escorted to a court room at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French citizen Laurent Vinatier is escorted to a court room at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
Updated 23 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Russian court on Monday to deliver a prison sentence of three years and three months to a French citizen arrested on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues.

Laurent Vinatier, who was arrested in Moscow in June, earlier admitted guilt, setting the stage for a fast-track trial without a detailed examination of evidence.

Detentions on charges of spying and collecting sensitive data have become increasingly frequent in Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Vinatier's arrest came as tensions flared between Moscow and Paris following French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about the possibility of deploying French troops in Ukraine.

Russian authorities accused Vinatier of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting information about Russia’s “military and military-technical activities” that could be used to the detriment of the country’s security.

The prosecutors charged that Vinatier had collected military information during his meetings with three Russian citizens in Moscow in 2021-2022. The Russian citizens weren’t named in the indictment.

Vinatier’s lawyers argued that the sentence sought by prosecutors was too harsh and asked the judge to sentence him to a fine.

Vinatier is an adviser for the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Switzerland-based nongovernmental organization. It said in June that it was doing “everything possible to assist” him.

The charges against Vinatier relate to a law that requires anyone collecting information on military issues to register with authorities as a foreign agent.

Human rights activists have criticized the law and other recent legislation as part of a Kremlin crackdown on independent media and political activists intended to stifle criticism of its actions in Ukraine.

French citizen Laurent Vinatier sits in a cage prior to a court session at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French citizen Laurent Vinatier sits in a cage prior to a court session at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French citizen Laurent Vinatier is escorted to a court room at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French citizen Laurent Vinatier stands in a cage prior to a court session at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWs in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting...
Belarusian-American has his prison sentence extended amid continuous crackdown on dissent...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Excerpts from Russian opposition leader Navalny's memoir show he knew he would die in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Harris and Trump will both campaign in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday17m ago
Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as Carter and Billups enter basketball's...19m ago
Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia