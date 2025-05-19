Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia outlaws Amnesty International in latest crackdown on dissent and activists

The Russian authorities on Monday outlawed Amnesty International as an “undesirable organization,” a label that under a 2015 law makes involvement with such organizations a criminal offense
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

The Russian authorities on Monday outlawed Amnesty International as an “undesirable organization,” a label that under a 2015 law makes involvement with such organizations a criminal offense.

The decision by the Russian Prosecutor General’s office, announced in an online statement, is the latest in the unrelenting crackdown on Kremlin critics, journalists and activists that intensified to unprecedented levels after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The designation means the international human rights group must stop any work in Russia and it subjects those who cooperate with it or support it to prosecution.

Russia's list of “undesirable organizations” currently includes prominent independent news outlets and rights groups. According to independent news outlet Meduza, one of those on the list, it currently covers more than 200 entities.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos who faces up to six years in prison, looks at the media standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: AP

Russian court jails prominent election monitoring activist for 5 years

Russia is responsible for downing MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, global aviation agency's council finds

Hungarians rally in mass protest against bill allowing blacklisting of Orbán critics

The Latest

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Israel's Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in resuming limited aid to Gaza

2m ago

Despite economic concerns, Americans are set on getting away for Memorial Day weekend

6m ago

Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance meet ahead of US-led diplomatic flurry to reach ceasefire in Ukraine

7m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.