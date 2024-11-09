Nation & World News
Russia open to hearing Trump's proposals for ending the war, an official says

Russia's deputy foreign minister says Moscow is open to hearing President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war in Ukraine
A dog reacts as self-propelled artillery howitzer "Gvozdika" fires towards Russian positions on the frontline in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A dog reacts as self-propelled artillery howitzer "Gvozdika" fires towards Russian positions on the frontline in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP)
By ILLIA NOVIKOV and ELISE MORTON
Updated 21 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is open to hearing President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war, an official said, as a Russian drone killed one person and wounded 13 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the European Union foreign policy chief held talks in Kyiv after the change in U.S. leadership.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow and Washington were “exchanging signals” on Ukraine via “closed channels.” He did not specify whether the communication was with the current administration or Trump and members of his incoming administration.

Russia is ready to listen to Trump’s proposals on Ukraine provided these were “ideas on how to move forward in the area of ​​settlement, and not in the area of ​​further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid,” Ryabkov said Saturday in an interview with Russian state news agency Interfax.

In Kyiv, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters that Ukraine is ready to work with the Trump administration.

“Remember that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was one of the first world leaders ... to greet President Trump,” he said. “It was a sincere conversation (and) an exchange of thoughts regarding further cooperation.”

“Also during the telephone conversation, further steps to establish communication between teams were discussed and this work has also begun. Therefore, we are open for further cooperation and I’m sure that a unified goal of reaching just peace unites all of us,” Sybiha said.

Sybiha appeared alongside EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said his visit is meant to stress the European Union’s support to Ukraine.

“This support remains unwavering. This support is absolutely needed, for you to continue defending yourself against Russian aggression,” he said.

Borrell urged “faster deliveries and fewer self imposed red lines” in getting Western weapons to Ukraine. He had appealed to allies in August to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russian military targets.

In Odesa, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said high-rise residential buildings, private houses and warehouses in the Black Sea port city were damaged overnight by the “fall” of a drone. He did not specify whether the drone had been shot down by air defenses.

A further 32 Russian drones were shot down over 10 Ukrainian regions, while 18 were “lost,” according to Ukraine’s air force, likely having been electronically jammed.

A Russian aerial bomb struck a busy highway overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv province, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekohov said. No casualties were reported.

Russia is mounting an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter. However, doubts are deepening over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration. Trump has repeatedly taken issue with U.S. aid to Ukraine, made vague vows to end the war and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 50 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over seven Russian regions — more than half over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Morton reported from London.

This photo, provided by head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper via AP)

This photo, provided by head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, shows the site of a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper via AP)

A woman cries near the coffin of Valentyna Nagorna aka "Valkiria", Ukrainian military medic of 3rd assault brigade, who was killed together with his boyfriend Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk, during the funeral ceremony at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Honour Guard carry a coffin of fallen Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych, known as "Berserk", who was killed together with his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna, known as "Valkiria", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Honour Guard prepares to fire into the air during the funeral ceremony of Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych aka "Berserk" and his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna aka "Valkiria", at crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A man places flowers on the coffin of fallen Ukrainian serviceman of 3rd assault brigade Danylo Liashkevych, known as "Berserk", who was killed together with his girlfriend Valentyna Nagorna, known as "Valkiria", during the funeral ceremony at a crematorium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

