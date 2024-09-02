Nation & World News

Russia launches a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

Russia has launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv and possibly other cities
Updated 3 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Ukraine's air force said early Monday.

Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said emergency services were called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. One person was reportedly injured by falling debris in Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said.

“There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it,” the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, posted on his Telegram page following the attack.

According to the air force, Russia fired several groups of cruise missiles accompanied by ballistic missile launches and a few drones, targeting Kyiv.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said over 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and a drone fired at the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defenses.

An explosion also rang out in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, according to Ukrainian media. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region, confirmed an early morning strike on Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district and said it set a residential building and several others on fire.

The barrage comes a day after Russia’s military reported intercepting and destroying 158 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple Russian regions in one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks of the war that has raged for about 2 1/2 years.

It also comes weeks after Ukranian forces' incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which Moscow's forces have struggled to push back so far and to which the Kremlin has vowed to respond.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

People help an injured man to walk out from rubble at a sports facility destroyed after Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paramedics help an injured man to walk out from the rubble at a sports facility destroyed after Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024..(AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gas burns in front of a business center damaged by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman collects her possessions in the yard of a house destroyed after a Russian strike on the residential neighbourhood in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday Aug. 31. 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First-grades attend the traditional ceremony for the first day of school in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday Sept. 1, 2024. Zaporizhzhia schoolchildren celebrated the traditional first day of school near the frontline. With the front just 40 kilometers away, the war is never far from the minds of teachers and families. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A rescue worker extinguishes a fire burning residential buildings destroyed during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president's home city as it mourns deaths in an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian missiles and drones strike across Ukraine, killing at least 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

7 killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine's east
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why Russia has struggled to halt Ukraine's incursion in the Kursk region
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Large-scale polio vaccinations begin in war-ravaged Gaza after first case in 25 years31m ago
Linda Deutsch, AP trial writer who had front row to courtroom history, dies at 8042m ago
Woody Marks' TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?