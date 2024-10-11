Russia launches 4th aerial attack in a week against Ukraine's grain-exporting Odesa region

The apparent Russian effort to frustrate Ukraine's exports, which bring vital revenue for a national economy battered by more than two years of war, coincided with a renewed push by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure continuing military and financial support from his country's Western partners.

Ukraine's stretched and short-handed army is currently under heavy pressure in the country's eastern Donetsk region. Russian forces recently pushed it out of the Donetsk town of Vuhledar and are now in control of about half of nearby Toretsk, local administration chief Vasyl Chynchyk said Friday. To stop the losses, Zelenskyy needs to secure more help.

Russia last year tore up an agreement that allowed Ukraine — one of the world's biggest suppliers of grain and other food staples, especially to developing nations — to export produce safely through the Black Sea.

Months later, and amid successful Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea fleet which forced its navy to back away from the coast, Ukraine established a shipping corridor that hugs the coast down to Turkey and opens a way to the Mediterranean Sea.

A special insurance program has provided affordable coverage to shippers who have carried millions of tons of cargo out of Ukraine, but the latest attacks could jeopardize that arrangement.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine