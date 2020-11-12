Russia imposes sanctions on European officials over Navalny

The U.K. said it would also apply the EU sanctions and will continue them once it leaves a post-Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

Lavrov charged on Thursday that Navalny may have been poisoned in Germany — or on a plane that transported him from Russia to Berlin. “We have reasons to believe that everything that happened to him in terms of chemical warfare substances entering his body could have happened in Germany or on the plane... that took him to the Charite clinic,” Lavrov said.

Navalny fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia, and was flown to Germany for treatment two days later. His allies accused the Kremlin of poisoning its fiercest opponent.

The Kremlin denied involvement and reiterated that before Navalny’s transfer to Charite Hospital in Berlin, Russian labs found no sign of poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to provide their evidence, and bristled at Western leaders’ insistence that Russia answers questions about what happened to the politician.