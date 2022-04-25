Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

“When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding," he added.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the American support but said that “as long as Russian soldiers put a foot on Ukrainian soil, nothing is enough.”

Kuleba warned that if Western powers want Ukraine to win the war and “stop Putin in Ukraine and not to allow him to go further, deeper into Europe,” then countries must speed up the delivery of the weapons requested by Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to "split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within.”

When Russia invaded on Feb. 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv and perhaps the toppling of its government. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, bogged Putin's troops down and thwarted their push to Kyiv.

Moscow now says its goal is to capture the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the east. While both sides said the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.

Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas.

Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine “have been rendered not combat effective,” and Russia had lost more than 2,000 armored vehicles and over 60 helicopters and fighter planes.

Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.

Over the weekend, Russian forces launched new airstrikes on the steel plant in a bid to dislodge the estimated 2,000 fighters. Some 1,000 civilians were also sheltering in the steelworks, and the Russian military pledged to open a humanitarian corridor Monday for them to leave.

The Russian offer was met with skepticism by Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine does not consider the route safe and added that Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before. She called on the United Nations to oversee an evacuation.

Mariupol has endured fierce fighting since the start of the war because of its strategic location on the Sea of Azov. In addition to freeing up Russian troops, its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

On Monday, Russia focused its firepower elsewhere, with missiles and war planes striking far behind the front lines, in an apparent bid to slow the movement of Ukrainian supplies toward the east and disrupt the flow of fuel needed by the country's forces.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the state-run Ukrainian Railways, said five railway facilities in central and western Ukraine were hit early Monday. That included a missile attack near the western city of Lviv.

Ukrainian authorities said that at least five people were killed by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region.

Russia also destroyed an oil refinery in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, along with fuel depots there, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. In all, Russian warplanes destroyed 56 Ukrainian targets overnight, he said.

In Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border. Russia has about 1,500 troops based there. Last week, Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian military commander, said the Kremlin wants full control of southern Ukraine, which he said would open the way to Transnistria.

Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, said the war is, for now, settling into a campaign of incremental battlefield losses and gains.

“The two sides are sort of every day weakening each other,” he said. “So it’s a question of what can you bring in that’s new" and "what can you destroy on the other side.”

Meanwhile, a major fire erupted early Monday at an oil depot in a Russian city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said. No cause was given for the blaze. Photos showed a huge, churning plume of thick smoke.

The oil depot in Bryansk is owned by a subsidiary of the Russian state company Transneft, which operates the Druzhba pipeline that carries crude west to other European countries. The ministry said the blaze damaged a depot containing diesel fuel. It said the region has enough diesel for 15 days.

It wasn’t clear if the depot was part of the pipeline infrastructure, but Polish pipelines operator PERN said deliveries to Poland have not been affected.

A Russian news report said another oil storage facility in Bryansk also caught fire early Monday.

Last month, Russia charged that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships hit an oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border.

In a video address Monday, Zelenskyy described his meeting with Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as “encouraging and, importantly, effective.”

The Ukrainian leader added that they agreed “on further steps to strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine and meet all the priority needs of our army.”

With Russia's shift toward the Donbas, Zelenskyy is now focused on more heavy weaponry, such as tanks and artillery.

“We want to see Ukraine remain a sovereign country, a democratic country able to protect its sovereign territory," Austin said. "We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

In a boost for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term Sunday over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, who had pledged to loosen France's ties to the European Union and NATO.

Le Pen had spoken out against EU sanctions on Russian energy and had faced scrutiny during the campaign over her previous friendliness with the Kremlin.

___

Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau and Jon Gambrell in Lviv, Ukraine, and AP staff around the world contributed.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a heavily damaged apartment building after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a heavily damaged apartment building after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption In this photo taken by an anonymous source, smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, Monday, April 25, 2022. The Emergencies Ministry said the massive fire at the depot in the city of Bryansk erupted overnight. The oil depot is owned by Transneft-Druzhba, a subsidiary of the Russian state-controlled company Transneft that operates the western-bound Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline carrying crude to Europe, and it wasn't immediately clear if the blaze could affect the deliveries. (Anonymous socurce via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken by an anonymous source, smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, Monday, April 25, 2022. The Emergencies Ministry said the massive fire at the depot in the city of Bryansk erupted overnight. The oil depot is owned by Transneft-Druzhba, a subsidiary of the Russian state-controlled company Transneft that operates the western-bound Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline carrying crude to Europe, and it wasn't immediately clear if the blaze could affect the deliveries. (Anonymous socurce via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, attends his meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, attends his meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A woman lights candles during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption A woman lights candles during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, from left; U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a picture during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, from left; U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a picture during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba answers a question during an interview with Associated Press at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba answers a question during an interview with Associated Press at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kyiv, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco