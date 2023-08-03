BreakingNews
Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading 'false information' about Ukraine conflict

A Russian court has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine
National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia's military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

The Jolt: Former Trump Cabinet members voice misgivings about his candidacy2h ago

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors
3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible
2h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Mayor Dickens’ training center task force finalizes recommendations
38m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that...
8m ago
Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of personal items to go on sale
8m ago
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top