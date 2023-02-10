X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking south and east

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SUSIE BLANN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early Friday as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east and air raid sirens went off across much of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early Friday as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east and air raid sirens went off across much of the country.

Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said the city had been hit 17 times in one hour, which he said made it the most intense period of attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In Kharkiv, authorities were still trying to establish information on victims and scale of the destruction, with Mayor Ihor Terekhov saying there may be disruptions to heating and the electricity and water supply.

Military analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping that Europe’s support for Ukraine will wane, as Russia is believed to be preparing a new offensive.

Fighting in Ukraine intensified Thursday. Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said Russian forces have launched an offensive in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the aim to grab full control of the entire industrial region, known as the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
14h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Brother of slain nightclub co-owner pens letter to suspect, offers $100K reward
12h ago
The Latest
UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022
10m ago
Dance like a Rockette: College students take unique class
11m ago
IMF delays $6B bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan
13m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
9h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top