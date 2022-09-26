BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts save-the-world experiment
ajc logo
X

Russia detains Japanese diplomat for seeking sensitive info

National & World News
2 hours ago
Russia says it has detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for soliciting “restricted” information

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Monday that it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for soliciting “restricted” information, Russian news agencies reported.

“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving, in exchange for financial reward, restricted information about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, was cited as saying through its press service, without specifying the country.

The FSB also accused the diplomat, named as Vladivostok-based consul Motoki Tatsunori, of seeking out information on “the impact of Western sanctions” on the surrounding Primoriye region, according to news agencies.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Tatsunori had been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Kremlin has repeatedly referred to Japan as a “hostile” country, a designation it shares with the U.S., EU countries and their Western allies, since Tokyo joined them in slapping sanctions on Moscow after Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Japanese authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steven Senne

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league
18m ago
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
21m ago
Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation
27m ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
2h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
2h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top