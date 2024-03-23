Nation & World News

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement

Russian President Vladimir Putin says authorities arrested the four people suspected of taking part in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people and believe they were headed to Ukraine
In this grab taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, an investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia examines the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to over 133. The attack Friday on Crocus City Hall, a sprawling mall and concert venue on Moscow's western edge, also left many wounded and left the building a smoldering ruin.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this grab taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, an investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia examines the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to over 133. The attack Friday on Crocus City Hall, a sprawling mall and concert venue on Moscow's western edge, also left many wounded and left the building a smoldering ruin.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)
Updated 47 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities arrested the four people suspected of taking part in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people and believe they were headed to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address to the nation.

Kyiv, meanwhile, strongly denied any involvement in Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, which the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for in a statement posted on social media channels linked to the group. Kyiv accused Putin and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault in order to stoke fervor in Russia's war in Ukraine, which recently entered its third year.

A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. agencies had confirmed that IS was responsible for the attack.

Putin said authorities have detained a total of 11 people in the attack, which also injured scores of concertgoers and left the venue a smoldering ruin. He called it “a bloody, barbaric terrorist act” and said Russian authorities captured the four suspected gunmen as they were trying to escape to Ukraine through a “window” prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border.

Putin also said that additional security measures have been imposed throughout Russia, and he declared Sunday to be a day of mourning.

Investigators on Saturday were combing through the charred wreckage of the hall for more victims, and the authorities said the death toll could still rise. Hundreds of people stood in line in Moscow early Saturday to donate blood and plasma, Russia’s health ministry said.

“We faced not just a thoroughly and cynically prepared terror attack, but a well-prepared and organized mass murder of peaceful innocent people,” Putin said.

The attack, which was the deadliest in Russia in years, came just days after Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide and as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Some Russian lawmakers pointed the finger at Ukraine immediately after the attack. But Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied any involvement.

“Ukraine has never resorted to the use of terrorist methods,” he posted on X. “Everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry accused Moscow of using the attack to try to stoke fervor for its war efforts.

“We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilization of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community,” the ministry said in a statement.

Images shared by Russian state media Saturday showed a fleet of emergency vehicles still gathered outside the ruins of Crocus City Hall, which could hold more than 6,000 people and has hosted many big events, including the 2013 Miss Universe beauty pageant that featured Donald Trump and other VIPs.

Videos posted online showed gunmen in the venue shooting civilians at point-blank range. Russian news reports cited authorities and witnesses as saying the attackers threw explosive devices that started the fire. The roof of the theater, where crowds had gathered for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, collapsed early Saturday as firefighters spent hours fighting the blaze.

In a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, the IS's Afghanistan affiliate said it had attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk.

A U.S. intelligence official told the AP that American intelligence agencies had gathered information in recent weeks that the IS branch was planning an attack in Moscow, and that U.S. officials had privately shared the intelligence earlier this month with Russian officials.

The official was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to publicly discuss the intelligence information and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Messages of outrage, shock and support for the victims and their families have streamed in from around the world.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” and underlined the need for the perpetrators to be held accountable. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the terrorist attack “in the strongest possible terms,” his spokesman said.

Putin, who extended his grip on Russia for another six years in this week’s presidential vote after a sweeping crackdown on dissent, had publicly denounced the Western warnings of a potential terrorist attack as an attempt to intimidate Russians. “All that resembles open blackmail and an attempt to frighten and destabilize our society,” he said earlier this week.

In October 2015, a bomb planted by IS downed a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board, most of them Russian vacation-goers returning from Egypt. The group, which operates mainly in Syria and Iraq but also in Afghanistan and Africa, also has claimed several attacks in Russia's volatile Caucasus and other regions in the past years. It recruited fighters from Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that authorities have detained 11 people in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115 people and left the sprawling venue a smoldering ruin. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry rescuers work inside the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Over 90 people were killed authorities said. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman places flowers at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian officials say at least 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this grab taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia examine the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to over 130. The attack Friday on Crocus City Hall, a sprawling mall and concert venue on Moscow's western edge, also left many wounded and left the building a smoldering ruin. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bodies of victims are loaded into vehicles at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man places flowers on the fence near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Over 90 people were killed, including at least three children, authorities said. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People lineup to donate blood to help victims of the attack in Crocus City Hall, near the Blood Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Over 90 people were killed, including three children, authorities said. (Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People comfort a woman near the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Over 90 people were killed, including three children, authorities said. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, a Kalashnikov assault rifle lies on the ground as Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, work the scene after a terrorist attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers secure an area near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing and injuring multiple people and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the Crocus City Hall burned after a terrorist attack is seen on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing and injuring multiple people and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People lineup to donate blood to help victims of the attack in Crocus City Hall, near the Blood Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian state news agency Tass says four were directly involved in Friday's attack. Over 90 people were killed, including at least three children, authorities said. (Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bodies of victims are loaded into vehicles at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man crosses himself next to the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian officials say at least 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man places flowers on the fence next to the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian officials say at least 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this grab taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, a view of the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to over 130. The attack Friday on Crocus City Hall, a sprawling mall and concert venue on Moscow's western edge, also left many wounded and left the building a smoldering ruin.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday, March 23, 2024, firefighter work in the burned concert hall after an attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russia's top state investigative agency says the death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack has risen to over 130. The attack Friday on Crocus City Hall, a sprawling mall and concert venue on Moscow's western edge, also left many wounded and left the building a smoldering ruin. (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bodies of victims are loaded into vehicles at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the photo in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that authorities have detained 11 people in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115 people and left the sprawling venue a smoldering ruin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman reacts as she place flowers by the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman reacts as she comes to place flowers at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman places flowers by the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A child places a toy at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A boy places flowers at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Russian officials say more than 90 people have been killed by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Credit: AP

How an Aruba-born catcher in the Braves system gives back to his island
14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today

Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

Jermaine Dupri’s father bites back at Bow Wow over copyright infringement
The Latest

Credit: AP

Missouri and Louisiana will hold presidential primaries on Saturday. Their outcome is not...
9m ago
The Moscow concert hall attack wasn't the first during Putin's 25-year rule
10m ago
Kamala Harris to tour blood-stained building where 2018 Florida school massacre happened
10m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta