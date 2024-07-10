Nation & World News

Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times 'undesirable' amid crackdown on criticism

The Russian prosecutor general’s office has declared The Moscow Times newspaper to be an “undesirable organization.”
FILE - Police officers walk past a balloon seller as they control a street during an unsanctioned rally in front of the Russian General Prosecution building in Moscow, Saturday, July 27, 2019. The Russian prosecutor general's office has declared The Moscow Times newspaper to be an "undesirable organization." The designation means the newspaper popular with those in Russia's expatriate community must stop any work in Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Police officers walk past a balloon seller as they control a street during an unsanctioned rally in front of the Russian General Prosecution building in Moscow, Saturday, July 27, 2019. The Russian prosecutor general's office has declared The Moscow Times newspaper to be an "undesirable organization." The designation means the newspaper popular with those in Russia's expatriate community must stop any work in Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

The Russian prosecutor general's office on Wednesday declared The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, as an “undesirable organization.”

The designation comes amid a crackdown on critical news media and the opposition. It means the newspaper must stop any work in Russia and it subjects any Russian who cooperates with the paper to up to five years in prison.

It is a more severe measure than the "foreign agent" designation applied to the news outlet in November, which subjects individuals and organizations to increased financial scrutiny and requires any of their public material to prominently include notice of being declared a foreign agent.

The Moscow Times already moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for material regarded as discrediting the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.

It publishes in English and in Russian, but its Russian-language site was blocked in Russia several months after the Ukraine war began.

The publication began in 1992 as a daily print paper distributed for free in restaurants, hotels and other locations popular with expatriates, whose presence in Moscow was soaring after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It later reduced its print edition to weekly, then became online only in 2017.

Russia in recent years has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as "foreign agents" and some as "undesirable." Other news outlets declared as undesirable include the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Dmitry Muratov won a Nobel Peace Prize, and and the online news site Meduza.

Russia also has imprisoned prominent opposition figures including anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's most persistent domestic foe, and dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’

Credit: AP PH

CNN plans to lay off 100 employees as network focuses on digital
2h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
2h ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing
The Latest

Credit: AP

House GOP wants proof of citizenship to vote, boosting an election-year talking point
2m ago
Ukraine is on an 'irreversible' path to NATO, US and Europe say. But only after war with...
5m ago
A defiant Biden borrows some tactics from his rival as he tries to put debate debacle...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta