Russia declares an emergency in Kursk, under attack by Ukraine. 14 die in a Russian strike on a mall

“This is another targeted attack on a crowded place, another act of terror by the Russians,” Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said in a Telegram post.

It was the second major strike on the town in almost a year. Last September, a Russian missile hit an outdoor market there, killing 17.

July saw the heaviest civilian casualties in Ukraine since October 2022, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said Friday. Conflict-related violence killed at least 219 civilians and injured 1,018 in July, the mission said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said reinforcements were on their way to Kursk to counter Ukraine’s raid, with Russia deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles.

The ministry reported fighting in the western outskirts of Sudzha, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border. The town has an important pipeline transit hub for Russian natural gas exports to Europe.

“The operational situation in the Kursk region remains difficult,” Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

Social services and civic associations are providing assistance to people forced to flee their homes by the fighting, he said. The last Russian figure for those evacuated from Kursk was 3,000.

There has ben little reliable information on the daring Ukrainian operation and its strategic aims are unclear. Ukrainian officials have refused to comment on the incursion, which is taking place about 500 kilometers (320 miles) southwest of Moscow.

But a top adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that border region attacks will cause Russia to “start to realize that the war is slowly creeping inside of Russian territory.” Myhailo Podolyak also suggested that the operation would improve Kyiv’s hand in the event of negotiations with Moscow.

Asked about Ukraine's incursion, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday the United States was “in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts" but that he would not comment until "those conversations are complete.”

“There’s been no changes in our policy approaches," Kirby said when asked if there had been a change in U.S. policy on use of weapons. "They’re using it in an area where we had said before that they could use U.S. weapons for cross-border strikes. The end goal here is to help Ukraine defend itself.”

Mathieu Boulegue, a defense analyst at the Chatham House think tank in London, said the Ukrainians appear to have a clear goal, even if they’re not saying what it is.

“Such a coordinated ground force movement responds to a clear military objective,” Boulegue told The Associated Press over the phone. Also, the raid has spooked the Russian public and delivered slap in the face to Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering Ukraine “a great PR coup,” he said.

The attack “is a massive symbol, a massive display of force (showing) that the war is not frozen,” he said.

Separately, the Ukrainian army is struggling to hold at bay an intense Russian push at places on the front line in eastern Ukraine, especially in the Donetsk region. Putin has made clear he wants to capture the parts of Donetsk that the Kremlin's forces do not already occupy.

Russia declares federal level emergencies in situations when there are more than 500 victims or damage exceeds 500 million rubles (about $6 million).

The Kursk fighting has earned considerable attention in Russian media, at the top of news websites and state television news broadcasts.

State TV channel Rossiya-1 devoted its first 10 minutes of its 11 a.m. newscast Friday to the situation, running Defense Ministry's video showing the destruction of Ukrainian military vehicles and a howitzer.

Much of the coverage was about the humanitarian situation — children being taken to shelters aboard buses, people in other regions gathering food and diapers and other supplies to be sent to Kursk.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, says Ukrainian forces have pressed on with their “rapid advances” deeper into the Kursk region, reportedly going up to 35 kilometers (20 miles) beyond the border.

“The lack of a coherent Russian response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk … and the reported rate of Ukrainian advance indicates that Ukrainian forces were able to achieve operational surprise,” the think tank said late Thursday.

A Russian Defense Ministry statement Friday said Russia's military “continues to repel the attempted invasion” and is responding with airstrikes, artillery and troops on the ground. It claimed the Ukrainian armed forces have lost 945 soldiers and 102 armored vehicles, including 12 tanks, in the assault. The claim that could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has also kept up its strategy of hitting rear areas with long-range drones, targeting Russian military sites, oil refineries and other infrastructure.

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Lipetsk region, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the Ukraine border, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Drones operated by Ukraine’s Security Service hit a military airfield there, a security official told the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

The airfield was a base for fighter jets and helicopters and more than 700 powerful glide bombs in storage,” the official said.

Ukraine’s Army General Staff also confirmed the strike on Lipetsk-2 airfield Friday morning, saying it was used as a base for multiple Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 jets.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 75 Ukrainian drones were shot down during the night, 19 of them over Lipetsk.

___

Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP