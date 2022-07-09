Russia continues to 'raise true hell,' Ukraine governor says

But “so far, there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before,” Haidai said.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, appealed to residents of Russian-held territories in the south to evacuate so the occupying forces could not use them as human shields during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“You need to search for a way to leave, because our armed forces are coming to de-occupy," she said. “There will be a massive fight. I don’t want to scare anyone. Everyone understands all of this anyway.”

Speaking at a news conference late Friday, Vereshchuk said a civilian evacuation effort was underway for parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. She declined to give details, citing safety considerations.

It was not clear how civilians were expected to safely leave Russian-controlled areas while missile strikes and artillery shelling continue in surrounding areas, or whether they would be allowed to depart or even hear the government's appeal.

The war's death toll continued to rise.

Five people were killed and eight more wounded in Russian shelling Friday of Siversk and Semyhirya in Donetsk province, its governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

In the city of Sloviansk, named as a likely next target of Russia’s offensive, rescuers said they pulled a 40-year-old man from the rubble of a building destroyed by shelling on Saturday morning. Kyrylenko had said multiple people were under the debris.

Russian missiles killed two people and wounded three others Saturday morning in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, according to regional authorities.

“They deliberately targeted residential areas,” Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, asserted on Telegram. Kryvyi Rih’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, asserted in a Facebook post that cluster munitions had been used, and he urged residents not to approach unfamiliar objects in the streets.

Another mayor, in the southern city of Mykolayiv, said explosions were heard there on Saturday. In a Telegram post, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych blamed an ongoing Russian missile attack. He did not mention any casualties.

The British Defense Ministry reported Saturday that Russian forces in Ukraine were now being armed with “obsolete or inappropriate equipment,” including MT-LB armored vehicles taken out of long-term storage.

The MT-LB entered service in the Soviet military in the 1950s and does not provide the same protection as modern armored vehicles.

“While MT-LBS have previously been in service in support roles on both sides, Russia long considered them unsuitable for most frontline infantry transport roles,” the British ministry said on Twitter.

The Russians also have brought Cold War-era tanks out of storage.

___

Associated Press journalists across Ukraine contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Former Mufti-turned-fighter Sheikh Said Ismahilov, right, leads Muslim soldiers during prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Former Mufti-turned-fighter Sheikh Said Ismahilov, right, leads Muslim soldiers during prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption New recruits to the Ukrainian army are trained by UK army specialists at a military base near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood Combined Shape Caption New recruits to the Ukrainian army are trained by UK army specialists at a military base near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood

Combined Shape Caption A Boeing H-47 Chinook helicopter transports new recruits of the Ukrainian army being trained by UK military specialists to the training camp, near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood Combined Shape Caption A Boeing H-47 Chinook helicopter transports new recruits of the Ukrainian army being trained by UK military specialists to the training camp, near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visits a training camp for new recruits of the Ukrainian army being trained by UK military specialists, near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood Combined Shape Caption Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visits a training camp for new recruits of the Ukrainian army being trained by UK military specialists, near Manchester, England, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Louis Wood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Louis Wood Credit: Louis Wood

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Friday, July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards a serviceman as he visits the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Friday, July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards a serviceman as he visits the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Friday, July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Friday, July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited