Russia blocks Signal messaging app as authorities tighten control over information

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's state communications watchdog said Friday it has blocked access to the Signal messaging app, the latest move in the authorities' efforts to tighten controls over information amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, said it made the decision because of Signal's “violation of the requirements of Russian legislation which must be observed to prevent the messenger's use for terrorist and extremist purposes."

Signal uses end-to-end encryption, making it difficult for the Russian government to intercept communications.