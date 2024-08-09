Nation & World News

Russia blocks Signal messaging app as authorities tighten control over information

Russia’s state communications watchdog says it has blocked access to the Signal messaging app, the latest move in the authorities efforts to tighten controls over information amid the fighting in Ukraine
58 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's state communications watchdog said Friday it has blocked access to the Signal messaging app, the latest move in the authorities' efforts to tighten controls over information amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, said it made the decision because of Signal's “violation of the requirements of Russian legislation which must be observed to prevent the messenger's use for terrorist and extremist purposes."

Signal uses end-to-end encryption, making it difficult for the Russian government to intercept communications.

Russian authorities expanded their crackdown on dissent and free media after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. They have blocked multiple independent Russian-language media outlets critical of the Kremlin, and cut access to Twitter, which later became X, as well as Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

In the latest blow to the freedom of information, YouTube faced mass outages on Thursday following repeated slowdowns in recent weeks.

Russian authorities have blamed the slowdowns on Google's failure to upgrade its equipment in Russia, but many experts have challenged the claim, arguing that the likely reason for the slowdowns and the latest outage was the Kremlin's desire to shut public access to a major platform that carries opposition views.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran is accelerating cyber activity that appears meant to influence the US election...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For freed Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, resuming work against Putin is his...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The UN is moving to fight cybercrime but privacy groups say human rights will be violated2h ago
The Latest
Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state13m ago
Union Pacific hasn't yet lived up to deal to give all its engineers predictable schedules14m ago
Wall Street is ending a wild week nearly where it began. More tests loom next week22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 11 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties2h ago
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades