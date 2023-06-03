X

Russia bans 'unfriendly' countries' journalists from showpiece economic gathering

1 hour ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Saturday that journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly have been banned from covering this year's economic forum in St. Petersburg, one of the country's showpiece events.

The move underlines the intensifying animosity between Russia and countries that have imposed sanctions connected to the fighting in Ukraine or that have criticized Moscow.

The June 14-17 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has for decades been Russia's vehicle for touting its development and seeking investors. Putin's appearances at the forum have been highly visible and he often used the occasion to hold roundtable discussions with international news executives.

“Yes, indeed. It was decided not to accredit media outlets from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF this time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as telling state news agency Tass.

Russia formally designates scores of countries including the United States, Canada, European Union members and Australia as “unfriendly” in connection with sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

