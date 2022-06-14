ajc logo
X

Russia bans UK journalists, defense officials from entering

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Russia has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country, the Russian foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

In an online statement on its website, the ministry described the ban on 29 journalists and commentators as a response to what it alleged was the British media’s skewed portrayal of Moscow and its actions in Ukraine.

“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbas,” it said, referencing Ukraine’s industrial east, parts of which have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The ministry claimed “with their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society.”

Senior editors and correspondents for prominent print and broadcast outlets, such as the BBC and the Times and Guardian newspapers, were featured on the list.

Also included were 20 figures linked to the UK’s defense establishment and industry, such as the head of the British navy, a junior defense minister and senior executives at the defense and aerospace firms Thales UK and BAE Systems.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Editors' Picks
Tucker approves Chick-fil-A relocation despite resident, staff opposition1h ago
UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff prompts evacuations near North Point Mall
16m ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
1h ago
Abrams vows $50,000 base pay for teachers. Will that sway educator votes?
Abrams vows $50,000 base pay for teachers. Will that sway educator votes?
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
13h ago
The Latest
Researcher says airline bookings dip as fares keep rising
7m ago
Sky have eventful week with pair of wins, Obama visit
8m ago
1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
17m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top