Russia attacks Ukrainian electrical power facilities, including major hydroelectric plant

Russia has attacked electrical power facilities in much of Ukraine, including the country’s largest hydroelectric plant, causing widespread outages
In this photo provided by Petro Andryuschenko, the adviser of the head of Mariupol city's administration, burning trolleybus is seen on the damp of hydroelectric power station after Russian attacks in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, March 22, 2024. Over 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types were fired that night, Ukrainian officials said. (Telegram Channel of Petro Andryuschenko, the adviser of the head of Mariupol city's administration via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Petro Andryuschenko, the adviser of the head of Mariupol city's administration, burning trolleybus is seen on the damp of hydroelectric power station after Russian attacks in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, March 22, 2024. Over 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types were fired that night, Ukrainian officials said. (Telegram Channel of Petro Andryuschenko, the adviser of the head of Mariupol city's administration via AP)
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Russia attacked electrical power facilities in much of Ukraine, including the country's largest hydroelectric plant, causing widespread outages, officials said Friday.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the nighttime drone and rocket attacks were “the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times. The goal is not just to damage, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption of the country’s energy system.”

The attacks caused a fire at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, which supplies electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power installation.

The main 750-kilovolt power line to the plant was cut off, International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said early Friday. A lower-power backup line was working, he said.

The plant is occupied by Russian troops, and fighting around the plant has been a constant concern because of the potential for a nuclear accident.

The dam at the hydroelectric station was not in danger of breaching, the country's hydroelectric authority said. A dam breach could not only disrupt supplies to the nuclear plant but would potentially cause severe flooding similar to what occurred last year when a major dam at Kakhovka further down the Dnieper collapsed.

Attacks on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region caused blackouts, and other attacks were reported in areas of western Ukraine far from the front lines.

“The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus. Russia is fighting against the ordinary life of people,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday on the Telegram messaging app.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: AP

Credit: Arek Socha/Pixabay

Credit: TNS

Credit: File photo

Credit: AP

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

