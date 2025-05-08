Russia attacks Ukraine on the first day of self-declared ceasefire, killing 1 person

Large-scale missile and drone attacks, which have been a near-daily occurrence in Ukraine in recent weeks, were not recorded since 8:30 p.m. the previous night, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The ceasefire came into force at midnight on Thursday Moscow time.

But smaller-scale Russian attacks persisted elsewhere in the country closer to the frontline, causing civilian casualties.

A 55-year-old woman was killed in her home in Mykolaivka community in Sumy region around 3 a.m., and her 24-year-old son was wounded, prosecutors said. Roughly 30 minutes later, another bomb hit civilian infrastructure in Vorozhba community, injuring a 70-year-old woman. An investigation into war crimes has been launched, officials said.

Russia announced a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire to coincide with the celebrations in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russia's biggest secular holiday. Kyiv has pressed for a longer-term ceasefire.

In March, the United States proposed a 30-day truce in the war, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for ceasefire terms more to its liking.